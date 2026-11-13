Snowfall and landslides block roads in Gilgit-Baltistan — Dawn

Intermittent rain and snowfall have complicated life for local residents in Gilgit-Baltistan in northern Pakistan. Heavy snow and landslides blocked Babusar Pass, the Shimshal road, and several other local roads. Temperatures in high-altitude areas dropped to zero degrees, while prolonged power outages exacerbated hardships for the population, Dawn reports.

Babusar Pass closed to traffic

Snowfall was recorded on Thursday in the high-altitude areas of Gilgit, Diamer, Ghizer, Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Nagar, Kharmang, Shigar, and Ghanche. Due to hazardous road conditions, residents of remote areas faced transport problems.

By order of the Diamer district police officer, Babusar Pass was temporarily closed to all types of transport due to heavy snowfall at the Babusar summit. Passengers and tourists were advised to use the Karakoram Highway as an alternative route and refrain from non-essential travel.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Landslide isolates Upper Hunza

Travellers were also advised to call the police hotline 15 before departing to check the current road conditions.

Meanwhile, the district administration announced the closure of the Shimshal road to all traffic after a landslide in the Wain-Bain area. As a result, residents of Upper Hunza were cut off from the rest of the country.

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