SpaceX launched secret satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California as part of the NROL-136 mission for the US National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4E at 7:23 a.m. US Eastern Time on November 22, or 4:23 a.m. local time.

This was the sixth NRO launch this year to deliver a payload to low Earth orbit. All six launches were carried out using SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets.

First-stage return

About two minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9 first stage separated from the upper stage, which continued delivering the secret payload into orbit. The booster returned to Vandenberg and landed at Landing Zone 4 about seven and a half minutes after launch.

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This was the 14th flight for booster B1097. It had previously launched NASA's Sentinel-6B ocean-monitoring satellite, the NROL-172 and USSF-259 missions, as well as eight Starlink missions, Space.com reports.

Proliferated satellite network

NROL-136 was the 15th launch in the NRO's program to deploy a proliferated satellite network. Satellites for it are being developed in partnership with SpaceX and Northrop Grumman. According to the NRO, the network is intended to expand coverage and enhance the capabilities and resilience of US intelligence operations in space.

Deployment of the constellation began in May 2024 with the launch of NROL-146. The previous mission in this program, NROL-179, launched on June 19, 2026. The number of spacecraft aboard NROL-136 and the characteristics of their equipment have not been disclosed due to the classified nature of the mission.

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