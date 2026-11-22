The Hunger Games franchise prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping, grossed $120 million in its domestic debut weekend. The film became one of five movies this year whose opening grosses exceeded $100 million, Variety reports.

Comparison with previous films

The new film’s result came close to the figures of the first installments in the series. The Hunger Games opened with $152 million in 2012, Catching Fire with $158 million in 2013, Mockingjay. Part 1 with $121 million in 2014, and Mockingjay. Part 2 with $102 million in 2015.

The previous prequel in the series, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, released in 2023, began its theatrical run with $44 million. It later grossed $363 million worldwide on a production budget of about $100 million.

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Return to Haymitch’s story

Sunrise on the Reaping is the sixth film in the Lionsgate franchise. Its plot, based on the novel by Suzanne Collins, unfolds during the 50th Hunger Games and tells the story of a young Haymitch Abernathy. The role was played by Joseph Zada; Woody Harrelson portrayed the character in the previous films. Francis Lawrence again directed the film; he helmed every installment of the franchise except the first.

According to CinemaScore, viewers gave the film an “A-” rating. The film’s budget exceeded $150 million, excluding the costs of global promotion. The total worldwide box office of the entire series after the launch of the new film stands at $3.43 billion, making The Hunger Games Lionsgate’s highest-grossing franchise.

Second place at the box office went to I Play Rocky, which earned $9.3 million after expanding to 2,477 theaters. Ebenezer ranked third with $7.7 million.

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