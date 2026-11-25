In the United States, President Donald Trump said that he does not rule out pardoning Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang if necessary. As CNBC reports, citing the New York Post, he does not consider such a step necessary at this time.

Planned appearances in Congress

Trump also said that Huang should not need to invoke the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which protects against self-incrimination. The president said he wants the Nvidia chief simply to tell the truth.

Huang is scheduled for a closed-door interview with the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee on December 1. On December 3, he is due to appear before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee.

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Republican Senator John Kennedy told Fox News that he expects Huang to invoke the right provided by the Fifth Amendment in order to avoid self-incrimination in a criminal prosecution.

Government stake in Nvidia

Trump also told the New York Post that he is open to the possible acquisition by the U.S. government of a stake in Nvidia, following the example of the state’s stake in Intel in 2025. He argued that Nvidia’s success is important for maintaining U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence.

Independent journalist Marisa Kabas reported that during an internal meeting with employees, Huang said that Trump views Nvidia favorably because of its employees’ contribution to the United States. He also called the company apolitical and said he was prepared to keep the current and next U.S. president informed so that the government could make the best decisions for the country.

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