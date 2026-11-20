Singer Stevie Wonder performed the 1976 album Songs in the Key of Life in full at Madison Square Garden in New York, United States. The concert was the first U.S. stop of a short tour dedicated to the record’s 50th anniversary, Rolling Stone reports.

A large ensemble of performers from several generations, including his children, joined the 76-year-old musician on stage. Wonder performed every track from the album, including the instrumentals “Contusion” and “Easy Goin’ Evening (My Mama’s Call).” The latter featured Wonder’s chromatic harmonica, Frederick Yonnet’s harmonica and music director Greg Phillinganes’ melodica.

Musicians from the original recording

Bassist Nathan Watts, who played on the original recording of Songs in the Key of Life, performed parts in “Sir Duke” and “I Wish.” Drummer Stanley Randolph and percussionists Senyfon Stoney and Aaron Draper also took part in the show. Phillinganes recorded on the album at the age of 18 and has helped Wonder recreate the record on stage since 2014.

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During “Village Ghetto Land,” Wonder added a remark that the issues raised in the song remain relevant in 2026. After performing the album, the musician played excerpts from “My Cherie Amour,” “Do I Do” and “Living for the City,” and concluded the concert with an extended version of “Superstition.” The performance lasted beyond the venue’s scheduled 11 p.m. end time.

Songs outside the track list

At the beginning of the show, Wonder also performed excerpts from “Overjoyed” and “Uptight (Everything Is Alright),” the chorus of “Born in the U.S.A.” and “Love Me Do.” From the stage, he repeatedly addressed the audience with words about love and urged them to take care of one another.

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