Students and young workers in more than 20 European countries took part in coordinated protests against the rising cost of living and housing, deteriorating study conditions, and increased military spending. As The Guardian reports, the actions took place on Friday with the participation of activists from more than 50 groups.

Rallies were held, among other places, in Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Participants lit flares, burned cardboard tank models, and held placards with the slogan “Fight for our future”.

Five demands of the coalition

The Youth Strike coalition called the mobilization the largest coordinated youth protest in Europe in recent years. According to the coalition, demonstrations were planned in around 400 cities under the common slogan “Fight for our future, not for their wars”.

Participants put forward five common demands: to end militarization and conscription, ensure systemic investment in education and social welfare, express solidarity with Palestine, pursue climate and social justice, and radically transform the existing social system.

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Italian organizer Alessandro di Micheli said that the protests are intended to affirm young people’s right to a better and dignified future. He noted that specific demands vary depending on the country, but are closely interconnected.

Actions in Berlin, Italy, and London

In Berlin, around a thousand students protested over concerns about the possible return of compulsory military service. In Rome, Milan, and other Italian cities, tens of thousands of people took to the streets simultaneously with a general strike by the country’s largest trade union, CGIL, against the economic policies of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

At a youth demonstration in London, participants carried banners against war, racism, the climate crisis, and capitalism. In Spain, protests took place on the anniversary of the death of dictator Francisco Franco.

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