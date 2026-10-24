US updates Israel warning over Houthi threat — Jerusalem Post

The US State Department has updated its travel advisory for Israel, warning of an increased threat of armed attacks by Iran-backed Houthis and a possible rapid escalation of regional hostilities. At the same time, the overall advisory level for the country was not changed: it remains at Level 3, which calls on US citizens to reconsider travel due to terrorism and civil unrest, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Restrictions near borders remain in effect

The State Department retained Level 4 — its most severe warning, urging people not to travel — for certain areas of Israel. It applies to areas north of the designated boundaries of Routes 85, 90, and 87 in the north of the country, areas within 11.3 kilometers of the Gaza Strip, as well as areas within 2.4 kilometers of Israel’s border with Egypt. The exception is the area near the Taba crossing, also known as the Menachem Begin Crossing.

US government personnel in Israel are subject to the same geographic restrictions. Official travel to these areas requires approval from the US Embassy’s security office. The department also noted that Israeli authorities restrict movement in designated northern areas due to the activity and presence of the Israel Defense Forces.

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Advice for travelers

The warning mentions previous Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including strikes on civilian airports and critical infrastructure that resulted in civilian casualties and significant travel disruptions. The State Department stressed that hostilities involving the Houthis could quickly spread beyond the directly affected areas and create additional risks for travelers in the region.

US citizens planning to visit Israel were advised to remain alert, avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, familiarize themselves with emergency procedures, and identify the nearest shelters. They were also advised to install the Israel Home Front Command’s Red Alert app or similar services to receive alerts about rockets and armed drones. US authorities urged travelers to have an independent evacuation plan that does not rely on assistance from the US government.

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