The United States is investigating Iran’s possible involvement in dozens of cyberattacks on energy tankers and threats to blow up vessels. As The Jerusalem Post reports, citing The Wall Street Journal, US authorities fear that Tehran may be expanding the war beyond the Middle East through cyber operations and possible terrorist plots against Americans.

Up to 50 vessels

According to The Wall Street Journal, which cites US officials and other sources familiar with the situation, up to 50 vessels have been or may have been targeted. They were transporting oil, liquefied petroleum gas, chemical products and other explosive materials.

The report says that some vessels also received warnings and threats of explosions. They were warned that the vessels could be blown up.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Iran and Russia among possible parties involved

According to WSJ, Iran is the main suspect in these incidents. US authorities are also considering Russia as a possible party involved in the attacks.

Reuters said it was unable to immediately independently verify the information about the investigation and the possible involvement of Iran or Russia.

Read us on