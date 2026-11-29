The authorities of Belgium’s Wallonia region ordered the suspension of construction of a Google data center in Farciennes near Charleroi. Inspectors arrived at the site on Thursday and instructed around 300 workers to stop work, Fortune reports.

Regional authorities said the company had continued construction after an amended permit was revoked in August. Wallonia spokesperson Nicolas Hennaux called this a serious violation. Google said it had paused work pending further clarification.

Dispute over water from the Sambre River

In 2024, Google received permission to build three air-cooled data centers in Farciennes. The company later applied to amend the project in order to combine two facilities into one larger building cooled with water from the Sambre River. The project is part of Google’s commitment to invest €5 billion in Belgium’s cloud and AI infrastructure.

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Wallonia Planning Minister François Desquesnes revoked the amended permit, citing the project’s water needs and the risk of drought. Google appealed the decision and said its original permit for air-cooled data centers remains valid. The company also stressed its intention to comply with local legislation. A hearing in the case is scheduled for the new year.

Court-ordered halt in Virginia

Several days earlier, a judge in the United States ordered construction to stop at another Google data center campus, in Botetourt County, Virginia. On November 23, Judge Michael Doucette ruled that the county board had violated the state’s public information access law when it added an agreement with Google to the agenda directly during a meeting in June 2025 and approved it without discussion.

The court invalidated the county’s actions since then and ordered a new public hearing. Both cases concern procedural issues: the terms of the environmental permit in Wallonia and the process for approving a local agreement in Virginia.

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