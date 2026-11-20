Representatives of the US Treasury Department met this week with government officials, regulators and national security agencies in Singapore and Malaysia to warn about the risks of failing to comply with US sanctions against Iran. Washington also urged banks and law firms in both countries to identify Iranian intermediary companies, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Focus on maritime shipping and aviation

The US side called for closer scrutiny of sectors it considers high-risk, including maritime shipping, aviation services and procurement networks. A US Treasury representative said Washington seeks to prevent these sectors from being used as a cover for Iran's activities.

For many years, tankers have stopped in waters near Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia to transfer Iranian oil from ship to ship, which, according to the publication, could conceal its origin. Last year, Malaysian authorities said they intended to tighten control over such operations, and in February detained two tankers along with their cargoes.

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Air transport issue

A US official also raised the issue of Iranian airlines' flights to Malaysia without naming the carrier. Reuters, having analyzed open flight data, found that Iran Airtour operated regular flights between Tehran and Kuala Lumpur, including on November 14. A flight scheduled for November 17 did not depart, according to the data.

Most Iranian airlines largely stopped flying to Malaysia in 2022 because of US sanctions related to the refueling of Iranian aircraft. Iran Airtour, according to Iranian media reports, resumed flights to Malaysia in November 2025. In September, the United States imposed sanctions on dozens of companies in several countries, including Malaysia, which, Washington said, supported Iran's aviation sector.

The Singapore government said it is firmly committed to preventing the misuse of corporate structures and has stepped up vigilance in the maritime and financial sectors this year. Malaysian authorities did not respond to requests for comment.

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