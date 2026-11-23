The US Department of Commerce intends to add Singapore-based cloud and AI infrastructure supplier Megaspeed to the Entity List, a list of foreign entities subject to export restrictions. TechCrunch reports this, citing Semafor.

Supply restrictions

After being added to the list, US companies will not be able to sell products to Megaspeed or do business with it without a special federal license. According to Semafor, which cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter, the move is intended to prevent the company from obtaining US-made semiconductors.

The Entity List contains the names of foreign parties subject to certain export restrictions. These restrictions are imposed to prevent sensitive technologies from reaching those whom the United States considers a threat to national security or its citizens.

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Investigations in the US and Singapore

Last week, the US Department of Commerce also announced the launch of a criminal investigation into Megaspeed. Authorities in the United States and Singapore are determining whether the company violated export restrictions and illegally diverted Nvidia chips to China.

Megaspeed denies any wrongdoing. TechCrunch contacted the US Department of Commerce for comment on the report that the company would be added to the Entity List and said it would update the article if it received a response from the agency.

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