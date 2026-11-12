The United States U-17 national football team has withdrawn from the boys’ World Cup, which is due to begin on November 19 in Doha, Qatar. U.S. Soccer explained the decision by concerns over the safety of players and staff, The Guardian reports.

US State Department travel guidance

In a letter to the footballers, the federation referred to U.S. State Department travel guidance for Qatar. The agency urges U.S. citizens to reconsider the need to travel because of the risk of armed conflict, while government employees are required to obtain special authorization to visit the country.

U.S. Soccer told players that, due to the current circumstances, it could no longer take part in the tournament. The federation also stressed that the well-being of footballers and staff is always its top priority.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Possible FIFA fine

A U.S. Soccer representative said that the federation would not disclose details of the decision-making process. According to the publication, FIFA was informed of the American team’s withdrawal on Wednesday.

FIFA regulations require qualified national teams to participate in the youth World Cup. Withdrawal less than 30 days before the start of the competition may result in a fine of 20,000 Swiss francs, or approximately $24,000. The American team was due to play in Group J alongside Montenegro, Algeria and Chile.

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