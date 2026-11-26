South Korea’s central bank on Thursday raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.25%. This is the highest level in the past two years. The decision was made at the Bank of Korea’s final meeting of the year.

Inflation above target

The rate increase met economists’ expectations, CNBC reports. In October, inflation in South Korea stood at 2.8%, while the central bank’s target is 2%.

In its previous decision, the Bank of Korea said inflation was expected to remain above 2% “for a considerable period of time” due to persistently high price pressures.

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Economic growth and housing

The central bank also pointed to a renewed rise in housing prices in Seoul. This could have supported the case for a rate increase.

South Korea’s gross domestic product grew by 3.4% year-on-year in the third quarter, exceeding expectations. According to CNBC, this gave the regulator room to tighten monetary policy.

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