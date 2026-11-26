A US court has blocked the Federal Communications Commission’s requirement that eight Disney-owned ABC television stations submit early applications to renew their licenses. Judge Loren AliKhan preliminarily concluded that ABC will likely be able to prove a violation of the First Amendment to the US Constitution. Variety reports.

Court ruling

In her ruling, the judge said that the commission has the right to enforce the law at its discretion, but may not retaliate against or punish broadcasters for speech it considers undesirable. The judge also stressed that the case is not close on its merits.

In April, the FCC ordered ABC to submit early license renewal applications for eight of its stations. This occurred several days after host Jimmy Kimmel’s joke about the US first lady, after which President Donald Trump called for the host to be fired.

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Pressure on editorial policy

AliKhan noted that Trump repeatedly called for ABC’s licenses to be revoked in response to the network’s editorial decisions. Under Brendan Carr’s chairmanship, the FCC opened investigations into The View program and candidate interviews. Carr also threatened ABC over Kimmel’s monologue in September 2025.

According to the judge’s conclusion, ABC resorted to self-censorship after the commission’s actions. The View avoided interviews with candidates over concerns about violating the equal-time rule, while Kimmel posted an interview with Texas Senate candidate James Talarico on YouTube rather than airing it on television.

The court granted ABC’s motion to block the early license renewal application procedure. At the same time, the judge denied a broader ban on informal or formal threats and coercion, finding the request too vague. The company was also ordered to post a one-dollar bond.

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