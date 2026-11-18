Cybersecurity startup Calif said it had discovered a serious vulnerability in the Java programming language using OpenAI’s recently released GPT-6 Cyber model. Anadolu Agency reports, citing The New York Times.

Vulnerability in a widely used language

Java is used by approximately 90% of companies on the Fortune 500 list. The language is used in banking, healthcare, aviation, and the technology sector. It is also used by government institutions, including bodies responsible for national security.

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According to the agency, Calif has identified a number of serious software vulnerabilities over recent months using leading artificial intelligence models. The latest finding concerns one of the world’s most widely used programming languages.

AI in cybersecurity research

Calif senior researcher Bruce Deng said that Java is the foundation of the modern economy and that the flaw will affect virtually all large companies. The report notes that increasingly powerful AI systems can identify weaknesses in software code so quickly that cybersecurity specialists may find it more difficult to investigate and fix them.

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