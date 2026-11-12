Stellantis appoints Bob Broderdorf to lead Dodge — Motor1

Stellantis has made personnel changes in the company’s U.S. operations: Bob Broderdorf has taken charge of the Dodge brand, Tim Kuniskis has assumed the position of chief commercial officer, and Matt McAlear will lead Chrysler.

Broderdorf returns after medical leave

Broderdorf, who was previously CEO of Jeep, has returned to work after a short medical leave. At the same time, he will not return to leading Jeep and will instead move to the position of head of Dodge.

As Motor1 reports, Broderdorf was previously responsible for production planning at Dodge and oversaw the launch of the Hellcat. The publication notes that the brand is preparing a new Hellcat.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

New responsibilities for Kuniskis and McAlear

Before his appointment, Tim Kuniskis headed the U.S. brands and the SRT division. He has now become Stellantis’ chief commercial officer.

Since March, Matt McAlear had simultaneously led Dodge and Chrysler. Following the redistribution of responsibilities, he will focus exclusively on Chrysler. According to the publication, the brand plans to expand its lineup with three new models.

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