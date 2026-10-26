Yeshiva students who attended an election rally of the United Torah Judaism party in Israel’s Bnei Brak said they would act in accordance with their rabbis’ instructions if the next government tightens enforcement of conscription into the Israel Defense Forces. Participants in the event told The Jerusalem Post this.

The rally, held under the slogan “Gather and stand for our lives,” took place two days before the elections in Israel and drew tens of thousands of Haredi representatives — ultra-Orthodox Jews. One of the central topics was military service for yeshiva students, which a significant part of the Haredi community considers unacceptable.

Rabbis’ instructions

One student, Reuven, told the publication that he would leave the country if his rabbi gave him such an instruction. Asked whether he would remain in Israel or go serve if his rabbi ordered it, he answered affirmatively.

Another rally participant, Dovid, said that he and other students were ready to go through fire and water for the rabbis. According to him, everything the rabbis say is followed in their community. Shmuel emphasized that Torah study is his main priority and said he was ready to study elsewhere if he could not continue doing so in Israel.

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Views on conscription

At the same time, the students surveyed expressed differing personal views on service. Several young men agreed that some yeshiva students would like to enlist in the military but do not do so because of the rabbis’ ban. One interviewee, who asked not to be named, said he feared being arrested at the airport because of his conscription status.

Another student, Chaim, expressed support for the authority of rabbis and believed that forced implementation of conscription should be resisted. Avi said he wanted to remain in Israel, but added that he would follow his rabbi’s instruction if told to leave.

Rabbi Dov Landau, one of the leading Haredi religious authorities, called on participants to defend Torah study and said that yeshiva students and kollel attendees are now being persecuted to an unprecedented extent. According to an October poll by the Israel Democracy Institute, 72% of Jewish respondents supported legislation that would require young Haredi men to perform military service.

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