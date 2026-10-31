Six killed in Kenya crash involving truck — Nation Kenya

Six people, including the driver of a passenger minibus, were killed in a collision involving three vehicles on the Nakuru–Eldoret highway in the Koriomat area of Kenya. This was reported by Nation Kenya.

Collision involving three vehicles

The crash occurred at midnight. A Mercedes-Benz Actros truck travelling from Nakuru to Eldoret swerved to the right while attempting to avoid another vehicle ahead. The truck then collided with a Toyota Succeed and subsequently with a Toyota Hiace North Rift Sacco passenger minibus carrying ten passengers.

The impact caused the car and the minibus to veer into a ditch on the right side of the road.

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Deaths and investigation

Uasin Gishu County Commander Wilberforce Sichirani confirmed that minibus driver Shaban Hassan Wanga and five female passengers died at the scene. Several other passengers sustained serious injuries and were taken to medical facilities in Uasin Gishu County.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to the morgue of Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, where post-mortems are to be conducted. Police have launched an investigation to establish the exact circumstances of the crash. The wreckage of the vehicles is being taken to Burnt Forest Police Station for inspection.

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