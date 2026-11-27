Serbia’s student movement has nominated chemistry professor Radomir Saičić as a candidate in the presidential election scheduled for December 27. This was reported by Tagesschau.

Candidate from the student movement

Students said that Saičić devoted his professional life to education and science, while also not remaining silent on politically sensitive issues. According to them, after the canopy collapse in Novi Sad, which marked the beginning of student protests, the professor publicly supported the students. He also spoke out against police violence and repression against teachers.

The 65-year-old Saičić is already a member of the new parliament as a representative of the student list. This list won the parliamentary elections, a victory described in the report as unexpected.

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Elections after Vučić’s resignation

Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić resigned at the end of September. His intention to return to power as prime minister did not materialize after the student movement’s victory in the parliamentary elections. Vučić cannot run again for head of state because he has already served two presidential terms.

Vučić’s party has not yet named its own candidate for the presidential election. Saičić said that after the student movement’s victory, it is necessary to ensure the rule of law and fight corruption.

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