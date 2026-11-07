The Court of Appeal in Versailles, France, on November 6 upheld Canada’s request to extradite Jonathan Black-Branch, the former dean of the University of Manitoba Faculty of Law. In Canada, the 64-year-old Black-Branch is to face fraud charges.

French court’s decision

Black-Branch was detained in April in Neuilly-sur-Seine, a suburb west of Paris. At the time, he was wanted under an international arrest warrant, and Canada filed an extradition request in May.

Three weeks ago, he appeared before the Versailles Court of Appeal to oppose extradition. The court postponed its decision until November 6. The date of Black-Branch’s actual transfer to the Canadian side has not yet been announced, CBC reports.

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Charges and previous rulings

The former head of the law faculty in Winnipeg is accused of improperly using more than $600,000 in university funds. According to CBC, the funds were allegedly spent on paying bills, expensive dinners at a members-only club, and education at Ivy League universities.

Black-Branch headed the University of Manitoba Faculty of Law in 2016, but abruptly left the post in 2020 and moved to Europe amid an internal university investigation into improper financial management. In 2023, following hearings, the Law Society of Manitoba found professional misconduct, and in 2024 revoked his right to practise law and fined him $36,000.

That same year, the University of Manitoba obtained a default judgment under which Black-Branch must pay nearly $680,000, more than $3,000 in costs, and 3% annual interest. The legal profession regulator for England and Wales also barred him from practising law, citing his actions in Manitoba.

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