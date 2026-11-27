Germany’s Federal Court rejected an appeal against the detention of former president of Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service August Hanning. The 80-year-old Hanning has been in custody since his arrest in early October. Der Spiegel reported the court’s November 25 ruling, citing a spokesperson for the country’s highest criminal court.

Prosecutors’ suspicions

In early October, Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office secured the detention of Hanning and his former chief of staff, Manfred D. Prosecutors suspect that around 2010 they reached an agreement under which Manfred D. would regularly obtain valuable information from the Federal Intelligence Service for Hanning in exchange for payment.

According to investigators, Hanning may have used this data for commercial purposes in his consulting work. At the time of the alleged agreement, he had already not led the service for five years.

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The federal prosecutor’s office suspects Hanning of acting as an agent, espionage that could constitute treason, gathering state secrets, and attempted treason. He is being held in custody under a warrant issued by the Federal Court.

The defense’s position

Before the ruling was issued, Hanning’s lawyer Leon Kruse said that the appeal challenged what he considers the existence of sufficiently strong suspicion that the crimes had been committed. The defense also disputed the existence of a flight risk and considered the detention disproportionate.

Earlier, Kruse rejected the federal prosecutor’s office’s allegations. He said that further investigation should show that Hanning neither disclosed state secrets nor intended to do so. The lawyer also referred to his client’s age, health condition, and the expected duration of the proceedings.

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