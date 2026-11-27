Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has approved the defense agreement between Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, completing Ankara's ratification procedure. The corresponding decision was published in Turkey's official gazette. The National reports.

Collective defense pact

The Turkish parliament ratified the agreement a month earlier. The document, known as the Makkah Defense Agreement, was signed in early August in the Saudi city of Mecca. It provides for deeper military cooperation among the three states and is based on the principle that an attack on one participant is considered an attack on all.

One of the key topics of the consultations was attacks by Yemen's Houthis on Saudi Arabia, including on civilian facilities, airports and energy infrastructure. Last month, Turkey and Pakistan agreed to provide Saudi Arabia with military forces and capabilities, while retired Pakistani Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood was appointed secretary-general of the alliance.

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Talks in Islamabad

In Islamabad, representatives of the three countries held meetings to detail the mechanisms of the agreement following earlier consultations in Istanbul and Riyadh. They were attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Chief of the General Staff General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu.

Fidan stated that Turkey is already providing Saudi Arabia with technical assistance in air defense, electronic warfare and other areas. According to him, no decision has been made on the presence of Turkish military personnel in Yemen. He also stressed that troop deployment is not automatic and requires separate authorization from the Turkish parliament.

Pakistan previously reported having a significant number of its forces and resources in Riyadh under existing bilateral arrangements with Saudi Arabia. Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also stated that at least six other countries are interested in joining the agreement but will not be able to do so until it becomes fully operational.

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