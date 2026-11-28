The WLFI token of the World Liberty Financial crypto project, linked to Donald Trump’s family, lost more than half of its value in 24 hours. The asset’s price fell to an all-time low near $0.016 and later recovered somewhat to around $0.020, CoinDesk reports.

From its peak of $0.33 recorded in September 2025, WLFI has fallen by approximately 95%. World Liberty Financial is a crypto lending and stablecoin platform co-founded and promoted by Donald Trump and his sons Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Barron Trump. The company issues the WLFI token and the USD1 stablecoin.

Ethereum sale from the strategic reserve

The token’s decline came amid a significant transfer of funds from an address linked to the project’s reserve. According to tracker EmberCN, citing Arkham Intelligence, an address labeled World Liberty Financial: Strategic Reserve sold 12,121 ETH through the decentralized aggregator CoW Swap.

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About $20.06 million in stablecoins was received for this amount of Ethereum: $17.58 million in USDC and $2.48 million in USD1. The average sale price was about $1,655 per ETH. CoinDesk estimates that the realized loss from the transaction may have amounted to approximately $19.26 million, as the project accumulated Ethereum last year at an average price of around $3,244 per ETH.

Justin Sun’s statements

Tron blockchain founder Justin Sun, who was previously one of World Liberty Financial’s largest investors, called on crypto exchanges and regulators to take action regarding WLFI and USD1. In a post on X, he alleged that this involved insider lending to withdraw funds, unauthorized sales of assets by insiders, unlawful freezing of investors’ assets, and fraud against investors. This allegation represents Sun’s position.

According to CoinDesk, Sun began investing in World Liberty Financial in late 2024 and invested $30 million. After WLFI began trading in September 2025, his wallet was blacklisted, blocking about 595 million unlocked tokens that were then valued at approximately $107 million. In April 2026, Sun filed a lawsuit in federal court, accusing the company of fraud and extortion; in May, World Liberty Financial filed a countersuit, stating that he had shorted WLFI in order to drive down its price.

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