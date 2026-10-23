The Peshawar High Court in Pakistan has barred authorities from arresting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Deputy Speaker Suraiya Bibi until November 10. The court also temporarily allowed her to continue using the official residence, Dawn reports.

Court decision

A bench comprising Justices Ijaz Anwar and Muhammad Fahim Wali suspended the October 14 order requiring Bibi to vacate the official residence. In a three-page ruling, the court ordered that she not be arrested until the next hearing scheduled for November 10.

Bibi is challenging the sealing of her residence and a possible arrest under Section 3 of Pakistan's Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance. She asked the court to order authorities to unseal the residence and restore her access to it, as well as prevent raids, detention or arrest.

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Status of the office

The court noted that the order imposing governor's rule in the province does not include the speaker and deputy speaker among officials who immediately cease performing their duties. The document mentions the provincial chief minister, ministers, advisers, special assistants and the advocate general.

Bibi's lawyer Yasir Khattak referred to the 2026 law on the immunities, privileges, salaries and allowances of the provincial speaker and deputy speaker. According to him, the law allows them to use official accommodation until successors are elected and also prohibits detention, arrest and searches of the residence while they are in office.

Provincial Advocate General Sanaullah stated that the government had the authority to demand that advisers and ministers, including the assembly deputy speaker, vacate official accommodation. He also said that proceedings against Bibi were registered on October 12 under Section 406 of the Pakistan Penal Code. After the imposition of governor's rule, a case was also registered against her over an alleged refusal to return an official vehicle.

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