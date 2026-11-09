The Seoul High Court in South Korea upheld a 30-month prison sentence for a city resident convicted of attempting to set fire to a residential building and of a separate assault. This was reported by the Korea Herald, citing legal sources.

Fire in the corridor

On March 18, a fire broke out in the corridor of a residential building after the Bible had been read there. The book was placed on the floor and set on fire; according to the publication, this apparently happened because of disagreement with one of the passages.

The fire damaged parts of the wall and floor, as well as a nearby plastic chair. Firefighters contained the flames before they spread through the building.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Courts’ findings

Prosecutors brought charges of attempted arson of a building. The defendant denied intending to set fire to the building, stating that the intent was only to burn the Bible.

In September, a district court concluded that the person was aware of the risk of the fire spreading beyond the corridor. The court cited the wooden doors in the building and the large number of households in a confined space. The High Court found the sentence imposed to be justified.

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