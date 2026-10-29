The Durban High Court in South Africa on Thursday postponed until Monday a hearing in the murder case of rapper Kiernan AKA Forbes and his friend Tebello Tibz Motsoane. The defence requested additional time to prepare for the cross-examination of vehicle-tracking expert Karel Rothmann, TimesLIVE reports.

Preparing to question the expert

Rothmann testified in the trial of seven men accused of murdering AKA and Motsoane. The rapper and his friend were killed near the now-closed Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban in February 2023.

Lawyer Simphiwe Mlotshwa said the defence needed to consult its experts and required more time to prepare for cross-examination. According to the publication, the lawyers also wanted to examine evidence concerning vehicles that allegedly followed the rapper.

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Break in the hearings

Judge Nomfundo Sipunzi said she would not force the defence to continue cross-examination if it was not ready. She asked prosecutor Lawrence Gcaba whether he had any other witnesses prepared. He replied that he had not prepared them because he had expected Rothmann's cross-examination.

The previous day, the defence team attempted to prevent Rothmann from giving testimony. After that, the judge adjourned the hearing and summoned all parties to a meeting in her chambers.

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