Quetta court demands report on drinking water shortage — Dawn

The High Court of Balochistan in Pakistan has ordered the relevant authorities to personally appear before the court and submit a detailed report on the shortage of drinking water in the Hazara Town, Hazar Ganji and Karkhasa areas of Quetta. As Dawn reports, the court was hearing a constitutional petition concerning water supply to these areas.

Delays in implementing orders

The case was heard by a two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Kamran Khan Mulakhail. The petition also concerns an alleged monopoly by owners of private wells over water supply. The court expressed concern over delays in implementing its orders.

The chief justice noted that the petition was filed on September 21, 2023. According to him, despite several court orders and repeated directions, the Quetta Water and Sanitation Authority has yet to demonstrate satisfactory progress.

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State of water infrastructure

The authority's executive engineer said that wells in the Karkhasa area had already been put into operation. Two reservoirs with capacities of 300,000 and 200,000 gallons are available to supply drinking water to areas connected to the pipeline network.

The installation of 11 wells in Hazar Ganji has also been completed. At the same time, work was disrupted after police detained Qesco employees amid administrative and other official issues.

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