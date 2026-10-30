In South Africa, universities provide food assistance to students without funding, for whom food shortages affect class attendance and exam performance. The University of Cape Town reported that its Food Sovereignty Programme, founded in 2008, has already provided monthly food parcels to 2,315 students in 2026, Daily Maverick reports.

Food parcels and free lunches

The University of Cape Town's programme provides students with parcels of non-perishable food and, when additional funds are available, hygiene products as well. According to university representative Elijah Moholola, a donation of 455 rand makes it possible to provide one student with food for about two weeks and hygiene products for a month. Monthly food support for one student requires about 1,800 rand.

The University of the Witwatersrand said it supported 5,000 students over the year. The institution distributes food, prepares free meals, develops food gardens and a shared student kitchen. Under the Masidleni Daily Meal Project, 1,000 free hot lunches are available on every academic day of the semester, while the Food Bank distributes food packages once a month.

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Payment delays and growing need

Through its Student Nutrition and Progress Programme, the University of Pretoria provided assistance to 4,316 students in 2021–2025. In particular, 1,523 people received food parcels, 1,106 received funds for food, and 1,687 received one-off emergency support. Deputy director for student affairs Lekwa Mokwana linked the particularly high figure in 2025 to delays in payments from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, which temporarily left many young people without money for food. According to him, demand persisted in 2026.

A University of the Western Cape study cited by the publication estimates that the share of students who periodically face hunger at different South African universities ranges from 30% to 65%. Cape Peninsula University of Technology reported that it receives an average of about 500 requests for food assistance; approximately 60% of its students come from low-income families. The institution named food banks, voucher programmes, gardens and nutrition education initiatives among possible areas of support.

North-West University representative Louis Jacobs noted that food insecurity worsens students' concentration, class attendance, academic performance and overall well-being, and also increases the risk of suspension from studies or delays in completing them.

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