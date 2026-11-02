A court in Petah Tikva, Israel, approved a settlement agreement under which Shaul Elkariv and his wife Tova must pay Nehama Gabai 830,000 shekels. The court's approval gave the agreement the force of a binding decision, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Lawsuit for 1.17 million shekels

Gabai, a mother of three, filed a lawsuit for 1.17 million shekels. In her statement of claim, she alleged that she approached Elkariv in 2021, when he was introduced to her as a rabbi, a Kabbalist, and a person capable of helping people in difficult circumstances.

According to the claimant, Elkariv later became an influential person in her life, and she began relying on his advice regarding personal, family, and financial matters. The statement said that he took advantage of her trust to persuade her to transfer substantial sums to him and his wife.

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Transfers after the sale of an apartment

According to the lawsuit, in February and March 2022, Gabai transferred a total of 745,467 shekels to the couple. Most of these funds, she claimed, came from the sale of an apartment during her divorce, while the remainder came from state benefits intended for her maintenance and the support of her children.

The claimant stated that Elkariv accompanied her to the bank, gave instructions regarding the transfers, and in some cases introduced himself to bank employees as her father. According to the lawsuit materials, the funds were transferred to the couple's joint account, Tova Elkariv's personal account, and were also handed over in cash.

Gabai also claimed that Elkariv later acknowledged receiving the money and promised to return it, including through a loan. The agreement reached provides for the payment of 830,000 shekels instead of the claims stated in the lawsuit.

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