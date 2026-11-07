A court in Seoul, South Korea, has issued an arrest warrant for a woman in her 50s suspected of attacking a doctor at Severance Hospital with a knife. She is accused of attempted murder.

Court decision

The Seoul Western District Court issued the warrant, citing the risk that the suspect could flee. According to Korea Herald, the woman was detained on Wednesday following the alleged attack on a psychiatry professor at Severance Hospital in the Sinchon area of western Seoul.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Doctor's condition

According to the publication, the doctor sustained injuries to his face and arm. He was taken to the emergency room with a wound approximately 5 centimeters long. The injury was not life-threatening.

Upon arriving at court for the arrest hearing, the woman, answering journalists' questions about her motives, said that the hospital's psychiatric department had not provided her with treatment in the internal medicine department in 2018 and had caused her diabetes. According to the publication's sources, she was not a patient awaiting psychiatric treatment at that hospital.

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