A court in Istanbul has begun an in absentia trial of 35 Israelis, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and IDF Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir. The proceedings are connected to the Israeli Navy's interception of the Sumud flotilla heading to Gaza.

This was reported by The Jerusalem Post. The hearing took place at Istanbul's 11th Criminal Court. Participants in the flotilla who filed complaints against Israel, their lawyers, and representatives of Turkish organizations attended. None of the Israeli defendants appeared at the hearing.

Decision after the hearing

The court ordered that it be established whether the 35 defendants have real estate or other property in Turkey and kept the arrest warrants against them in force. There have been no reports of asset freezes or property seizure orders.

The court also kept in force decisions related to requests for Interpol Red Notices. At the same time, there is no confirmation that Interpol has already issued such notices for the defendants. Even if issued, a Red Notice is not an international arrest warrant and does not oblige Interpol member states to automatically detain a person. The next hearing was scheduled for March 30, 2027.

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Complaints by flotilla participants

The case is being heard based on complaints filed by Turkish citizens who took part in the flotilla and were detained after the vessels were intercepted by Israeli naval forces. They allege violence during the interception and detention, the seizure of personal belongings, and detention in degrading conditions. During the hearing, flotilla participants testified about alleged ill-treatment by Israeli security forces.

The Turkish indictment includes charges of torture, unlawful deprivation of liberty, bodily harm, and aggravated robbery. These allegations have not been proven in court. In addition to politicians and military personnel, the defendants include a journalist, a rabbi, a social media influencer, and people with unspecified roles.

Separately, the court asked the Istanbul prosecutor's office to consider the possibility of a new indictment regarding Israel's alleged actions against Gaza's civilian population. The judges noted that the current indictment focuses on the flotilla incident and mentions events in Gaza only generally and indirectly. The court also ordered that other individuals mentioned in the applicants' testimony be identified and that the possibility of proceedings against them be considered.

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