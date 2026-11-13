In Japan, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group raised their annual profit forecasts and announced share buybacks. As The Japan Times reports, the banks improved their expectations following rising interest rates and strong demand for loans.

New forecasts from the banks

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group expects net profit of 1.9 trillion yen, or about $12 billion, for the financial year ending March 31. The company’s previous forecast was 1.7 trillion yen. Mizuho Financial Group raised its annual target from 1.4 trillion to 1.6 trillion yen.

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Impact of rates and lending

Japanese lenders are posting record profits due to interest rate increases by the country’s central bank. Corporate lending, according to the publication, has so far shown no significant signs of slowing.

At the same time, banks are operating amid growing economic risks. Global investors are concerned about the sustainability of the artificial intelligence boom, while geopolitical conflicts are keeping energy prices high.

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