On October 16, Taiwan deported a Chinese exchange student who posted a video on Douyin featuring an optical illusion that made it appear as though he was pinching President Lai Ching-te. His entry permit was revoked, and he was banned from re-entering Taiwan for five years.

Video of the president's speech

The student, publicly identified only by the surname Wang, filmed Lai Ching-te during the president's speech at National Taiwan University last week. He held his fingers in front of the camera, using a forced-perspective technique that made it appear in the recording as if he were pinching the president.

In the caption to the video, Wang wrote that Lai Ching-te was nearby and described it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The student also added hashtags about reunification across the strait, opposition to Taiwan independence activities, and the inevitability of reunification. This was reported by ABC News.

The student later deleted the video, apologized, and cleared all content from his Douyin account.

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Immigration agency's position

Taiwan's National Immigration Agency stated that the student had violated the principle of equality and dignity stipulated by entry rules for residents of mainland China. The agency noted that Taiwan is a democratic, free, and pluralistic society that respects differing views and normal exchanges, but arrivals from mainland China must comply with laws and related regulations.

National Taiwan University said that Wang was studying on an exchange program from a partner university and received the necessary assistance during the authorities' investigation. A university representative stressed that freedom of speech must be combined with respect for others.

According to local media, Kuomintang politician Lin Pei-hsiang questioned the deportation decision, saying that political satire should be distinguished from a real threat. Lo Wen-chieh, secretary-general of the Straits Exchange Foundation, said he respected the immigration agency's decision but expressed hope that the incident would not affect future exchange students from mainland China.

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