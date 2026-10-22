In Iran, a senior security official said that Tehran may consider US political assets and the infrastructure of states that take part in a new war against Iran legitimate targets. Anadolu Agency reported this on October 21, citing the semi-official Fars news agency.

Conditions named by Tehran

According to the official, this approach could be applied in the event of a large-scale conflict in which Iranian officials are killed or civilians die. He also claimed that Iran had issued relevant instructions to various operational units.

The Tehran representative said that Iran expects a new attack by the United States and Israel and considers Washington's diplomatic signals unreliable. In his view, this perception intensified after remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Athens, which Iran interpreted as a historical and civilizational justification for a US war against the country.

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Tensions around the Strait of Hormuz

The official also said that Tehran already considers itself to be in a state of war with the United States. He called Washington's economic and maritime blockade, as well as restrictions on Iranian airspace, a continuation of military aggression that, according to him, began on February 28.

He added that pressure from various groups in Iranian society is pushing the authorities toward decisive action to break the blockade, which Tehran considers a right to self-defense. The statement came amid tensions between Iran and the United States over the maritime blockade and restrictions on vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Anadolu Agency also reported that Israeli media had previously written about dozens of Israeli fighter jets flying near the Iranian border. American sources suggested that the operation may have been intended to provoke a response from Iran.

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