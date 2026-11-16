The Euclid space telescope has detected comet C/2026 S1, also called Comet Euclid, for the first time. The object was recorded at a distance of about 1.3 billion kilometers, between the orbits of Jupiter and Saturn, Space.com reports.

Observations in September

The European Space Agency's Euclid mission was launched in 2023 with NASA's participation. The telescope spotted the previously unknown comet in observations made between September 16 and 24.

The initial detection was made by Mikko Pöntinen, a researcher at the University of Helsinki and a member of the Euclid Consortium's Solar System Objects Working Group. According to him, software flagged a trail in several images left by a fast-moving object.

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Five image series

By predicting the object's position, the researcher identified it in other images, for a total of five series. Further verification revealed a diffuse cloud around it, characteristic of an active comet ejecting dust and gas. The team also checked the observations against existing comet catalogs to make sure the object was new.

Euclid was designed for long-term observations of deep space and galaxies, as well as for studying dark matter and dark energy. The telescope was not intended to image a fast-moving comet, but this detection indicates that it could be used in the future for targeted observations of other distant comets.

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