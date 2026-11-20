Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka may not return to the pitch until Christmas due to a thigh injury. The player has not featured since leaving the field in the match against Bayern at the end of October.

Saka's recovery

As The Guardian reports, Saka has not yet returned to light training. Further examinations during the international break confirmed that the footballer does not need surgery, but he is expected to miss around another four weeks.

Mikel Arteta could not clarify whether the English footballer would be ready for the match against Manchester United on December 20. According to him, the exact timeframe depends on the healing of the injured tissue and the progress of rehabilitation, which includes gym work, treatment and sessions on the pitch.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Absences ahead of the Newcastle match

Arsenal will also be without Martin Zubimendi in Saturday's away match against Newcastle. The Spanish midfielder sustained a hamstring injury in the game against the England national team last week.

Meanwhile, William Saliba is preparing to return after a long-term back injury. Max Dowman will not play due to a suspension received after being sent off in the match against Fleetwood.

Arteta also said that Arsenal players have been banned from selecting themselves or their teammates in Fantasy Premier League. The decision was made after the Greek forward Christos Tzolis's lineup was leaked before the match against Liverpool on November 1. According to the publication, Tzolis, who is set to start the match in Newcastle, likely used a wildcard to remove Arsenal footballers from his virtual team.

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