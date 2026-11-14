Tesla has opened orders for the Cybercab for personal use, but only customers selected by the company will be able to purchase the vehicle. The model will cost $29,990, and its operation will require a $299-per-month subscription to autonomous driving, InsideEVs reports.

Sales for selected buyers

The company said on its Robotaxi account on social network X that some customers are already being sent invitations to purchase the Cybercab for personal use. Tesla did not specify when, or whether, sales would become available to a broader range of buyers.

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Subscription and operating zones

The Cybercab has no steering wheel. According to Tesla, it will be the company’s cheapest vehicle. At the same time, the model will not operate across the entire country, but only in “supported service areas.” Tesla also said that the first Cybercab deliveries to customers for personal use could begin as early as next month.

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