Trump calls Nvidia CEO Huang an honorable man — Anadolu Agency

US President Donald Trump called Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang an «honorable man» amid reports of his alleged relationship with a woman whom US counterintelligence services, according to media reports, consider to be connected to Chinese intelligence.

As Anadolu Agency reports, Trump said Huang had «done an incredible job for our country» and called for hearing his explanation. The president was responding to questions about reports of a possible relationship and a potential investigation by Nvidia’s board of directors.

The New York Times data

According to The New York Times, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw the preparation of a secret intelligence memo that warned senior Trump administration officials about Huang’s close relationship with Alice Huang. The memo, the publication reported, was prepared in the spring and circulated among national security officials ahead of Trump’s state visit to China in May.

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Alice Huang, who is not related to the Nvidia chief, was a top executive at the Singapore-based company Megaspeed International. According to The New York Times, the company purchased advanced artificial intelligence processors while it was under federal investigation over suspicions of smuggling semiconductors into mainland China.

Trip to China

The New York Times also reported that the information was obtained through electronic surveillance of Alice Huang. According to the publication, US counterintelligence agencies concluded that she had been recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security. After analyzing intercepted messages that allegedly indicated an intimate relationship with a US citizen, intelligence officials identified that person as Jensen Huang.

Huang was initially not included in Trump’s official business delegation during the US president’s state visit to China in May. After media drew attention to his absence, Trump reportedly intervened so that the Nvidia chief could join Air Force One during a refueling stop in Alaska. According to Anadolu Agency, Trump also did not impose restrictions on Huang or Nvidia, considering the chipmaker’s market dominance important for US competitiveness and financial markets.

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