Trump appoints David MacNeil as manufacturing envoy — The Hill

In the United States, President Donald Trump announced that WeatherTech founder David MacNeil will become a special envoy for manufacturing. The White House chief announced this in a post on the Truth Social network, The Hill reports.

WeatherTech founder

Trump called MacNeil an American entrepreneur and the founder of WeatherTech. The brand sells automotive and household accessories, including car floor mats and phone holders. MacNeil founded the company in 1989.

The US president said that MacNeil knows how to create jobs and bring manufacturing back to the country. Trump also wrote about his intention to strengthen American factories and ensure that future products are manufactured in the United States.

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Trade policy context

The announcement came after the midterm elections, in which the Republican Party, according to the publication, faced difficulties amid Americans' concerns about the cost of living. Democrats criticized Trump's trade policy during the election campaign.

After Democrats' victories in the elections, party leaders said they intended to seek a legislative end to Trump's tariffs. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters that these tariffs, he claimed, had increased Americans' costs by thousands of dollars.

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