U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday in Shenzhen, China, met in person for the first time together with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, the leader of Russia, the aggressor state. Xi Jinping welcomed Trump after his plane arrived, and shortly afterward the U.S. president shook hands with Putin. This was reported by UPI.

Talks scheduled for Thursday

Trilateral talks between Trump, Xi and Putin are to take place on Thursday. The meeting's agenda has not been made public. They are scheduled to coincide with a meeting of leaders of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation economies in Shenzhen.

The U.S. delegation included White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Visit via the Philippines

Before traveling to China, Trump visited Manila, the first stop on his three-day Asian tour. During a lunch with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., he announced the conclusion of a new trade agreement between the two countries. Details of the arrangement were not disclosed, and the U.S. president called it major and fair for both sides.

Earlier, on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit, Trump and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed a joint statement saying that negotiations on a reciprocal trade agreement were nearly complete. A formal agreement still needs to be signed.

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