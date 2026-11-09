Trump to meet Qatari prime minister at White House — Jerusalem Post

US President Donald Trump will hold a closed meeting at the White House on Monday with Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. US Vice President JD Vance is also expected to meet with the Qatari official, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Doha’s mediation

Qatar is acting as a mediator between Washington and Tehran. Doha is conveying proposals and seeking to bring the sides’ positions closer on Iran’s nuclear program and the terms for ending the conflict.

The meeting will take place amid difficulties in diplomatic efforts to end the war with Iran. According to the publication, talks between the United States and Iran have so far produced no noticeable progress.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements by Rubio and Trump

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that talks with Iran had made almost no progress and that he did not expect a swift breakthrough. According to him, Trump prefers a diplomatic solution, but Tehran’s demands are unacceptable, and some of them are unrealistic.

Trump said the same day that if progress is made in the talks and a strong agreement is reached, he is extremely unlikely to authorize new strikes on Iran. At the same time, the US president said that the United States had identified additional infrastructure targets, including bridges, in case hostilities resume.

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