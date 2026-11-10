The Mateh Binyamin Regional Council in Israel plans to create a memorial honoring 85 people who were killed in the 1994 attack on the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires. The Jerusalem Post reports on the agreement concerning the joint Israeli-Argentine initiative.

Agreement with AMIA leadership

Israel Gantz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council and the Yesha Council, visited the AMIA center during a trip to Argentina and met with the organization’s president, attorney Osvaldo Armoza. The sides announced cooperation to create a memorial site in Binyamin.

According to Gantz, the future memorial is meant to reflect the connection between Argentina’s Jewish community and the settlements of Judea and Samaria. During the visit, he lit a memorial candle at the monument in Buenos Aires and recited psalms in memory of those killed.

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Attack on the center in Buenos Aires

On July 18, 1994, a powerful explosion destroyed the AMIA building in central Buenos Aires. The attack killed 85 people. According to the publication, the attack was likely carried out by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group.

A new AMIA building was constructed on the site of the destroyed one and opened in 1999. Two stones from the remains of the previous structure were preserved there. The sides are also considering using an element in the future Binyamin memorial that would connect it with the original building and the history of the attack.

Visit to Argentina

Gantz’s visit to AMIA took place as part of his trip to South America, during which he also met with Argentine President Javier Milei. Armoza said that AMIA supports the cooperation and intends to help develop it.

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