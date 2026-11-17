Representatives of the Pataxó Indigenous people on November 12 peacefully occupied the entrance to the Civil Police station in Eunápolis, Bahia state, in northeastern Brazil. They were protesting the arrest of two female leaders from the Barra Velha Indigenous territory, Mongabay reports.

Arrest of Pataxó representatives

On November 11, police detained the deputy chief of the Barra Velha community, Erilsa Braz dos Santos, known as Uruba Pataxó, as well as communicator Karen Pataxó. They are suspected of involvement in drug trafficking in the region, but Pataxó representatives reject these accusations.

Karen Pataxó was later released. Uruba Pataxó remained in custody and was transferred on November 12 to a prison in the city of Teixeira de Freitas. Both were detained during Operation Barra Velha, conducted by the Civil and Military Police in the municipality of Porto Seguro.

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Statements by organizations

Pataxó leader Dario Pataxó told Mongabay that the imprisonment is intended to silence those who speak out against drug trafficking in the community’s territory. Uruba Pataxó works as a teacher and is a regional coordinator of the United Movement of Indigenous Peoples and Organizations of Bahia, Mupoiba, and secretary of the territory’s council of chiefs.

Mupoiba said that Indigenous land defenders are being persecuted, while investigations into armed attacks on communities are proceeding slowly, according to the organization. The Indigenous Missionary Council, Cimi, together with the Bahia State Public Defender’s Office, is monitoring Uruba’s imprisonment. According to them, no drugs or weapons were seized during the operation, and the defense is preparing a habeas corpus petition.

The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil recorded 40 reports of political violence involving 30 Indigenous people in 15 states during the 2026 elections. These included seven killings and 11 death threats.

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