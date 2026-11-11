The United Kingdom has announced £12 billion in investment in the construction of the Vanguard West and Vanguard East offshore wind farms off the coast of Norfolk. The funds will be invested by German energy company RWE and US investment firm KKR, The Guardian reports.

Capacity and construction timeline

The projects will also receive £1 billion in funding from the state-run National Wealth Fund. Construction is planned to begin early next year, with the wind farms expected to generate electricity from 2030. According to the government, this is likely to be the largest investment of this kind in UK history.

According to RWE, the Vanguard project will have a combined capacity of around 2.8 gigawatts, enough to supply electricity to 3 million households. The company also estimates that around 2,300 jobs will be created and supported annually in supply chains during construction. A further 100 permanent jobs are expected after the wind farms enter operation.

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Government statements and energy context

On the same day, energy company SSE said that the next phase of its Berwick Bank B offshore wind project off Scotland’s east coast would support 2,600 existing jobs.

Energy Minister Miatta Fahnbulleh said that investment in offshore wind and clean energy creates jobs, restores industry, and should help lower electricity bills and achieve net-zero emissions.

The announcement came after the government approved the controversial Jackdaw gas field in the North Sea, prompting criticism from Labour Party MPs and environmental activists. Ministers also rejected a plan to build the £800 million Botley West solar power plant near the Blenheim Palace estate. The project was to cover almost 3,500 acres, and developers said the plant could supply electricity to 330,000 households.

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