In the Pakistani city of Charsadda, the Jamaat-e-Islami party held a protest against prolonged electricity outages, inflation, the petroleum levy, farmers’ problems and alleged corruption. Participants in the rally at Farooq Azam Square demanded immediate measures to ease the population’s situation and resolve problems in the agricultural sector, Dawn reports.

Threat to expand protests

The protesters said they would expand the campaign and hold sit-in protests outside the relevant government institutions if the problem of prolonged electricity outages is not resolved.

Jamaat-e-Islami deputy general secretary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Sohail Ahmad, the head of the party’s district branch in Charsadda Shah Hussain, general secretary Fawad Ahmad, president of the district bar association Mujeebur Rehman, as well as Haroon Khan, Sajjad Ahmad and Abdul Malik spoke at the rally.

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Statements on the levy and debt

Party representatives rejected the petroleum levy, calling it an additional financial burden on the population. According to them, the campaign against this levy has been ongoing for three to four months under the leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, while inflation has significantly weakened citizens’ purchasing power.

The speakers also stated that the country’s debt amounts to 999 billion rupees, with about 400,000 rupees in liabilities falling on each Pakistani.

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