In the city of Bafwasende in the north-central Tshopo province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, unknown individuals set fire to an Ebola treatment center. The fire broke out early Saturday morning amid efforts to contain an outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus, Anadolu Agency reports.

Two rooms burned down

According to Dr. Marcel Likilo, who is responsible for this health zone, two rooms intended for people suspected of having Ebola burned down as a result of the arson. Local guards intervened and extinguished the fire.

Likilo said that doctors sent to the health zone to support anti-epidemic measures fled to Kisangani. People suspected of having Ebola who were in the center were transferred to Nia-Nia in the neighboring province of Ituri.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attacks on medical workers

The incident occurred a week after a crowd killed a health worker who was responding to reports of a possible Ebola case in the area. Health officials said that resistance from part of the community continues to complicate efforts to contain the virus.

According to the latest data from the country's Ministry of Health, the number of confirmed Ebola cases has exceeded 10,000 since mid-May, including more than 5,000 deaths.

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