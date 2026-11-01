In Tehran, Iran, Iranian security forces and plainclothes officers, according to eyewitnesses, dispersed a Halloween celebration in the central part of the city. Several participants were reportedly beaten and detained, The Jerusalem Post reports, citing Iran International.

Dispersal of celebrations in the capital

According to the outlet, young people wearing makeup and costumes were also dispersed by members of the Basij force after gathering near Tehran’s Artists’ Park. One Iran International source compared the actions of the security forces to the dispersal of protests: according to the source, they chased people, ordered them to leave, and instructed families to leave the scene.

Videos circulated online show several women with uncovered hair and exposed parts of their legs, which contradicts the Islamic Republic’s strict dress requirements. The celebrations took place amid a renewed tightening of control over compliance with mandatory hijab wearing and attempts to redeploy the morality police in various regions of the country.

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Cancellation of events in several cities

The Iranian human rights network Dadbaan said that new restrictions on Halloween celebrations had been introduced in several cities. As a result, a number of cultural venues canceled planned events. They included the Isal cafe in Isfahan and the Madam and Monsieur estate, whose staff explained the cancellations by compliance with laws and “Islamic norms.”

In the city of Aran va Bidgol, the cultural heritage department banned celebrations, citing the need to preserve “Islamic and Iranian values.” At the same time, Dadbaan emphasized that Iranian legislation does not prohibit the sale of themed goods, holding celebrations, or using decorations in restaurants and cafes.

Cultural protest

Iran expert Beni Sabti of Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies believes that this year Halloween has gained greater significance in Iran as a form of cultural protest. According to him, listening to music, performing music in the streets, and refusing to wear a hijab can be forms of individual protest. He also noted that costumes became bolder this year, featuring masks and Gothic looks.

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