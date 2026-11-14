Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Jabalia — Asharq Al-Awsat

Two Palestinians were killed in Jabalia in the Gaza Strip as a result of an Israeli drone strike, Muhammad Abu Salmiya, director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, said. Several others were injured, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Strike in Jabalia

According to Abu Salmiya, a drone struck two Palestinians who were walking along a street in Jabalia, on the northern outskirts of Gaza City. The injured were taken to Al-Shifa Hospital.

An American field hospital also reported that several more people were injured, but did not specify their number.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Israeli military statement

In response to an inquiry about the attack, the Israeli military said it had struck two Hamas militants in the area.

As the publication notes, almost daily Israeli shelling and airstrikes in the Gaza Strip have continued for more than a year after a ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since then. The ministry does not distinguish between civilian and combatant deaths, but says that women and children account for about half of the victims.

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