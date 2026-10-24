Yemen prepares to open aid route to Taiz — Asharq Al-Awsat

In Yemen, government officials, local authorities and humanitarian organizations are preparing to open a route through one of the main entrances to Taiz to deliver essential aid. The operation is planned for the coming days, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Convoy for Taiz

Yemen’s Minister of Youth and Sports and head of the Popular Mobilization Committee and Government Support for the Armed Forces, Nayef al-Bakri, said that the committee is coordinating with international partners to help residents of Taiz. According to him, the planned humanitarian convoy is to deliver fuel, medicines and other essential goods.

Al-Bakri said that the committee remains in constant contact with the provincial governor and is examining possible routes and access points for supplies. He said that discussions are also continuing with the International Committee of the Red Cross regarding the organization’s possible role in delivering aid.

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Aid from regions

The official said that Hadramout province is to send aid to Taiz donated by its residents. The committee has also appealed to the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre for additional assistance for the province.

According to al-Bakri, more than 200,000 families have been displaced as a result of the war in Yemen. The committee has already conducted a humanitarian campaign for residents of the Al-Subayha, Al-Mudaraba and Ras al-Ara areas, and is also coordinating aid for those affected in Al-Dali province.

In the coming days, humanitarian operations are planned to expand to western coast areas, including Mawza, Al-Waziya and Mocha, where, according to the minister, significant waves of population displacement are being observed. Aid is also to be directed to camps for displaced persons in Aden and Lahj provinces. In Shabwa province, the committee is organizing convoys for areas where fighting continues, while a convoy from Al-Mahra province is being prepared for Al-Jawf.

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