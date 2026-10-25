Explosions heard in Riyadh before flights resume — Channel NewsAsia

Three explosions were heard in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, in the early hours of Sunday, October 25. This happened on the day when King Khalid International Airport was due to resume air traffic after a two-week closure caused by repeated strikes by Yemen’s Houthis.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, an AFP journalist heard the explosions in the city. Riyadh residents received warnings about a hostile aerial threat, with calls to remain in a safe place.

Coalition statement on interceptions

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched toward Riyadh. It also said that two drones were shot down in the area of the capital.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Houthis said the previous day that they had attacked three Saudi airports within 24 hours, including one in Riyadh, as well as energy facilities, a pipeline and an air base. Saudi Civil Defense reported responding to falling debris in the Mecca and Medina regions after intercepting two missiles. The Houthis denied attacking these cities.

Airport resumes operations

Riyadh airport had previously said that flights were due to resume on Sunday. Flight tracking service Flight Radar recorded an aircraft departure early in the morning. At the same time, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sari said that the airport remained unsafe and was a military target for their forces, warning airlines, personnel and passengers against using it.

One of the strikes on the airport this month killed 13 people and injured more than 300 others, according to the outlet. It was the deadliest attack in the kingdom in more than a decade.

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